Germany's Government Embraces Linux: A Bold Step Towards Technological Sovereignty

A Leap Towards Open Source

In an ambitious shift towards digital sovereignty, Schleswig-Holstein has set a notable precedent within Germany by initiating a large-scale transition from proprietary software to open-source alternatives. The German state's move signifies a broader commitment to independence, security, and sustainability in digital government operations.

Pioneering with LibreOffice and Linux

The nearly 30,000 employees of Schleswig-Holstein's state administration are becoming increasingly independent from mainstream IT products as the government implements LibreOffice and Linux across its systems. Both software solutions represent a departure from the traditional reliance on Windows and Microsoft Office, marking a substantial stride toward operational autonomy.

Securing Citizen Data

Ensuring the safety of citizens' data is central to the strategy. The region's Digitalization Minister, Dirk Schrödter, highlights the crucial nature of digital sovereignty, equating its significance with that of energy independence. This initiative guarantees that the local administration remains in control of its IT solutions, including where and how data is stored and processed.

Upholding European Technological Leadership

Schleswig-Holstein aspires to become a robust digital hub within Europe by reinvesting public funds into local programming expertise, which promises to foster job creation and economic growth. Driving towards a secure and connected digital marketplace, this initiative is expected to pave the way for open innovations and prosperity within the digital domain.

Digital Sovereignty as a Strategic Pillar

Leveraging digital sovereignty is not just a concept but a tangible part of Schleswig-Holstein's digital strategy and working agenda. Beyond adopting LibreOffice, the state government plans further advancements, including transitioning to a Linux-based operating system, next-generation collaboration platforms, and open-source telephony solutions.

Benefits Beyond Borders

The switch to open-source software does not only safeguard digital sovereignty but also brings practical benefits such as enhanced IT security, cost savings, and greater data protection. Moreover, interoperability between varied systems improves, allowing seamless collaboration and innovation.

Training and Transition

An extensive training program supports the state workforce's transition to the new digital environment. Accommodations are also available for specialized roles where an immediate switch to open-source software may not be feasible.

