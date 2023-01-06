Why Perl is making a comeback: 5 reasons why it's worth learning

Perl is making a comeback, and for good reason. From its strong support for text manipulation and data processing tasks to its wide array of libraries and modules, Perl is a versatile and powerful language that's worth learning. In this article, we'll explore 5 reasons why Perl is making a comeback and why it's worth learning now. Whether you're a seasoned programmer or just starting out, Perl is a valuable skill to have in your toolkit.

Perl is a popular programming language that is widely used in the tech industry for tasks such as web development, data processing, and system administration. Its simplicity, flexibility, and power make it a good choice for those looking to pursue a career in the tech industry. In this article, we will explore the strengths of Perl and discuss why it may be a good choice for those looking to learn a programming language. We will also compare Perl to Python, another popular programming language that is often used for similar types of tasks, and discuss the situations where one language may be a better choice over the other.

1.Perl's strong support for text manipulation and data processing tasks makes it a valuable tool for data scientists and analysts.

Perl is a popular scripting language used for data science and analysis. It is particularly useful for text manipulation and data processing tasks, making it a valuable tool for data scientists and analysts. Perl is popularly used for tasks such as data munging, text processing, and web scraping. The language is highly versatile and is capable of a variety of data manipulation tasks.

In comparison to Python, Perl is often a more efficient language for data science and analysis tasks. Perl has more features and syntax that allow users to more easily manipulate data and is an ideal language for text manipulation. It is also more efficient at dealing with large data sets and is faster at manipulating data. However, Python has become more popular in recent years due to its readability and ease of use. Python is also often easier to learn and has a larger community of users. Despite this, Perl is still a powerful language and is popular amongst experienced data scientists and analysts due to its strong support for text manipulation and data processing tasks.

2.Many popular websites and software applications, including DuckDuckGo and Bookings.com, are built using Perl.

Many popular websites and software applications, including DuckDuckGo and Booking.com, are built using the Perl programming language. Perl is known for its strong support for text manipulation and data processing tasks, which makes it a popular choice for tasks such as parsing log files and extracting data from text documents. It also has a wide array of libraries and modules that can be easily imported and used in a project, which makes it easy to customize and extend for specific needs.

The demand for Perl skills is further evident in the job market. A search on our job board, currently reveals 463 job openings that require Perl skills. These openings span a variety of industries and job titles and may offer a range of opportunities for those with Perl skills, whether you are just starting out in your career or are an experienced professional.

3.The Perl community is active and welcoming, with a wealth of resources and support for developers at all levels.

The Perl community is one of the most active and welcoming programming communities out there. With an abundance of resources and support, developers of all levels are encouraged and welcomed. From experienced developers to complete beginners, Perl offers an environment that is both welcoming and helpful.

The community is also very active in developing new tools, libraries, and resources for the Perl language. These tools are essential for anyone looking to get into Perl development, and even for those who already have experience. The strong community also helps to ensure that Perl remains a viable language, as there is always someone willing to help and advise. With the support of the community, Perl can continue to thrive and become an even more powerful language.

Additionally, the Perl Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of the Perl programming language. It supports the development of Perl and related technologies, as well as community-building activities such as conferences, hackathons, and the promotion of open source software. It also provides grants and sponsorships for related initiatives.

4.Perl's flexibility and adaptability make it a good choice for a wide range of projects, from web development to system administration to data analysis.

These qualities have contributed to the continued popularity and widespread use of Perl in the tech industry.

One reason for Perl's flexibility is the abundance of libraries and modules that are available for use in a project. These libraries and modules can be easily imported and used to customize and extend the capabilities of a Perl script, making it possible to tailor the language to fit the specific needs of a project. This ability to easily customize and extend the language makes it well-suited for a wide range of tasks and projects.

In addition to its flexibility, Perl is also known for its adaptability. The language has evolved over the years to keep up with changing technologies and industry needs, and it continues to be widely used and supported by a strong community of developers. This adaptability, along with its strong support for text manipulation and data processing tasks, makes it a good choice for those looking to learn a programming language that is likely to remain in demand in the future.

Overall, Perl's flexibility and adaptability make it a good choice for those looking to pursue a career in the tech industry. Whether you are interested in web development, system administration, or data analysis, learning Perl may be a valuable investment that can open up a wide range of career opportunities.

5.Perl's wide array of libraries and modules make it easy to extend and customize for specific needs.

Perl's wide array of libraries and modules is one of the language's key strengths. These libraries and modules can be easily imported and used in a project, allowing developers to customize and extend the capabilities of a Perl script to fit the specific needs of a project. This flexibility makes Perl well-suited for a wide range of tasks and projects, and has contributed to its continued popularity and widespread use in the tech industry.

Whether you are building a web application, processing data, or automating a system administration task, Perl's libraries and modules make it easy to add the features and functionality you need. This ease of customization and extension is one of the reasons why Perl is a popular choice for tasks that require strong support for text manipulation and data processing.

Overall, Perl's wide array of libraries and modules make it an extremely flexible and adaptable language that is well-suited for a wide range of projects and tasks. If you are considering learning Perl, these libraries and modules can be a valuable resource that can help you to customize and extend the language to fit your specific needs.

In conclusion, Perl is a powerful and flexible programming language that is well-suited for a wide range of tasks, including web development, data processing, and system administration. Its concise and flexible syntax, wide array of libraries and modules, and strong community support make it a good choice for those looking to pursue a career in the tech industry. While Python is another popular programming language that is often used for similar types of tasks, Perl's strengths in text manipulation and data processing may make it a better choice in certain situations. Ultimately, the decision of which language to use will depend on the specific needs and goals of a project.

