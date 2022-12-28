How to transition from Linux Admin to Linux DevOps role

What is Linux DevOps

Linux DevOps is the practice of using Linux-based systems and tools to build, deploy, and manage applications in a continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) environment. This approach allows for the automation of many common tasks associated with software development, including source control, build automation, infrastructure orchestration, deployment, monitoring, and logging. DevOps also promotes collaboration between development, operations, and other IT teams, ensuring that applications and services are continuously monitored and optimized. By leveraging open source tools and technologies, organizations are able to reduce costs and speed up their software delivery cycles.

1. Learn DevOps tools

To transition from a Linux admin to a Linux DevOps role, it is essential to learn DevOps tools like Docker, Ansible, Jenkins, Kubernetes, and more.



Learning Linux DevOps tools is an important step for anyone wishing to become a DevOps engineer. DevOps is a set of practices that automate the processes between software development and IT teams, so they can build, test, and release software faster and more reliably. Linux is an open-source operating system that is used to facilitate DevOps processes and make them more efficient.



In order to learn Linux DevOps tools, one should first become familiar with the Linux command line and its various commands. This includes learning how to navigate the file system, how to create, remove and manage files, and how to install and configure software. It is also important to learn scripting languages such as Bash, Python, and Ruby, as these are commonly used in DevOps automation. Once a person is comfortable with the Linux command line and scripting languages, they can move on to learning about DevOps tools such as Ansible, Puppet, Chef, and Jenkins. By understanding these tools and their capabilities, a person can automate and streamline the development and deployment process, making it easier and more efficient.





2. Get familiar with Infrastructure as Code (IaC)

Developing knowledge and experience in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is another key point when transitioning to a DevOps role. IaC is the process of managing and provisioning infrastructure through machine-readable definition files.

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a method of managing and provisioning infrastructure and associated configuration through code, instead of manual processes. IaC is a key part of DevOps, as it enables organizations to manage their infrastructure in the same way that they manage software, which is through version control and automation.



To learn IaC, it is important to gain an understanding of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS). These services provide APIs and tools that enable the automation of infrastructure and configuration management. It is also important to become familiar with scripting languages such as Bash, PowerShell, and Python, which are commonly used to write IaC scripts. Additionally, having an understanding of cloud-native technologies such as Kubernetes, Docker and AWS is beneficial for managing IaC. Finally, it is important to understand the basic principles of DevOps, such as automation, continuous integration/delivery and configuration management, as these are key to successful IaC implementations.





3. Automate processes

DevOps practitioners should be comfortable with automating processes. This means scripting out manual processes, setting up continuous integration/delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, and streamlining task execution.

As a devOps engineer, learning to automate processes in Linux is a fundamental part of the job. Automation is important for a variety of reasons, including streamlining the development process, reducing tedious manual labor, and increasing accuracy and reliability. To become adept at automating processes in Linux, it’s important to understand how to use scripting languages and automation tools.



The most commonly used scripting language in Linux is Bash. Bash is a command-line interpreter that can be used to write shell scripts. Shell scripts are collections of commands that can be used to automate tasks such as file manipulation, system administration, and application deployment. Additionally, there are automation tools such as Ansible and Terraform that can be used to automate the deployment and management of applications in the cloud. To get the most out of these tools, it’s important to understand the underlying concepts of infrastructure-as-code and configuration management. With a thorough understanding of these tools and approaches, it’s possible to automate processes in Linux with ease.





4. Monitor & Optimize

Monitoring and optimizing systems and processes are key components of the DevOps role. Monitoring helps identify problems, while optimization helps ensure processes run efficiently.

Systems and process monitoring are essential aspects of the Linux DevOps role. DevOps engineers must be able to analyze system and process performance metrics, detect any potential issues, and take proactive steps to prevent outages or other negative impacts on system performance. They must also be able to identify opportunities for improvement and develop strategies for optimizing system performance.



Using a variety of system and process monitoring tools, DevOps engineers can identify trends in system performance, pinpoint areas of concern, and develop strategies for improving system performance. They can also use these tools to monitor system and process performance over time and identify any changes in system behavior that could indicate a problem. By monitoring system and process performance in real time, DevOps engineers can quickly identify and resolve any issues before they cause major disruptions.



Additionally, DevOps engineers use a variety of optimization techniques to improve system and process performance. These may include implementing caching mechanisms to improve response time, introducing better logging and monitoring systems, and adjusting settings to improve scalability. By optimizing system and process performance, DevOps engineers can ensure that the system is running at its best and maximize its overall efficiency.





5. Collaborate

Collaboration is essential when transitioning to a DevOps role. DevOps is all about collaboration between teams, and practitioners should be comfortable communicating with stakeholders and other teams.

Collaboration is essential when transitioning to a Linux DevOps role. Working closely with other team members can help build the skills and knowledge needed for a successful transition. Mentors, peers, and colleagues can provide guidance and insight into the challenges of transitioning to a Linux DevOps role. Additionally, collaboration with other teams, such as those in security, can ensure that the right tools, processes, and procedures are in place to ensure a successful transition. Active communication and collaboration between team members can help ensure that all challenges are addressed proactively and that the transition is successful. Collaboration is key in any transition to a Linux DevOps role and should not be overlooked.

Conclusion

Transitioning from a Linux Admin role to a Linux DevOps role is not an easy task. However, with the right knowledge, skills, and approach, it is a rewarding experience. Taking the time to learn the DevOps methods and tools, gain a better understanding of automation, and practice communication and collaboration will help to ensure a successful transition. With the right attitude, dedication, and commitment, you can make the transition to a Linux DevOps role and become a valuable asset to any organization.